Katherine Six

Katherine is the Grants Manager at Louisville Public Media where she oversees prospective and current grant opportunities. Previously, Katherine served as Executive Director for Educational Justice, a start-up education nonprofit, where she established relationships with many local foundations to help achieve educational equity for Louisville’s students.

Katherine has been working with local nonprofits in Louisville, KY since 2015 and is dedicated to continuing this work and helping Louisville Public Media further its mission.

Prior to entering the non-profit sector, Katherine was an educator and taught high school Chemistry in Fort Worth, TX. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee – Knoxville.

Email Katherine at ksix@lpm.org.