Matt Anthony by J. Tyler Franklin, Louisville Public Media-02769

Matt Anthony

Host, WFPK Friday Night Sound Clash

Hawaiian born 2 time Louisville Music Awards “Best Live DJ” globe-trotting military brat Matt Anthony found a welcoming home in Louisville where the vinyl enthusiast runs Matt Anthony’s Record Shop; making it his life mission to help people discover music they’ll love.

The Friday Night Sound-Clash a worldwide excursion to find the rarest grooves of genre bending mind expanding music. Starting at 7PM with a radio documentary focusing on a musical icon or genre and moves into Matt Anthony’s trademark mix of ancient and futuristic sounds ending with The Soul Hour an exploration of Soul Music from the Church to the disco. Listen Fridays from 7 till 11 pm.
Email Matt at manthony@lpm.org.
Listen to the most recent Sound Clash episode:

Matt's Sound Clash playlist: