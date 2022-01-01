Duke Meyer

Duke was born and raised in Shively, Kentucky, and graduated from Western High School. He wanted to pursue a career as a well-paid, multi-talented baseball player.

The desire was there, but a massive lack of talent put a halt to that ambition. After a few years in the Army reserve, in Armed Forces Radio and Television, he decided to make radio his career.

While working in radio here in Louisville, Duke returned to school and graduated from Spalding University with a B.S. degree in Mass Communication and spent a short time teaching at the University of Louisville and Spalding University.

After leaving commercial radio he was contacted by Louisville Public Media and working together, “Relics” was born – a mix of great old rock tunes from the mid '60s to the early '80s.

Relics can be heard every Saturday evening 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

