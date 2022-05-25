Rip Rinehart has been in and out of Louisville radio for longer than he cares to admit, including stints at WKLO, WAVE, and KJ-100 in the late 70s and 80s. He was a telecommunications engineer in places like Phoenix, San Diego, and Austin before returning to his native Louisville in 2004. Since coming back home, Rip has been involved in local community radio, and started hosting at WFPL in 2019. He currently hosts Weekend Edition and pops up periodically during the week for fill-ins.

Email Rip at rrinehart@lpm.org.

