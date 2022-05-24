Part Yankee and part Kentuckian, Sally Evans has worked as a voice over artist for over 12 years and has always had a passion for bringing words to life with energy and sound. After receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Communications and a Masters in Theological Studies, she went into the field of Prevention Education at the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville as a campus trainer and then director before pursuing voice work full time. She joined Louisville Public Media as an underwriting voice in 2018 and serves as a fill-in host as needed. Sally also recently stepped into a role as a co-producer for the LPM podcast "Words for the People."

When she's not in a studio, you'll likely find her writing stories, playing guitar, on an outdoor adventure with her daughters, or having a snack.

Email Sally at sevans@lpm.org.