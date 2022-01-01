Briana Kinkead

Briana joined Louisville Public Media in 2006. Kinkead oversees the monthly and recurring gift “Sustainer” program and coordinates member support with the development and membership team. She is proud to be part of the growth and development Louisville Public Media has made over her many years with the organization. Prior to LPM, Briana worked in healthcare at Jewish Hospital in Louisville and television production at E! Entertainment Television in Los Angeles.

Email Briana at bkinkead@lpm.org.