Roberto RoldanCity Politics and Government Reporter
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. His coverage focuses on a wide range of topics, including public policy, community initiatives and holding Louisville Metro Government accountable. Before joining WFPL, Roldan covered Richmond (Va.) City Hall for VPM. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and a master’s from Aberystwyth University in Wales.
Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
Metro Council President David James will not make a bid for a sixth term in the leadership role. His colleagues from both parties say James was always fair and collaborative.
Metro Council approved funding for veteran housing in south Louisville and a health care innovation project anchored by a new technology center in the West End.
The much-loved pavilion near Hogan’s Fountain in Cherokee Park will remain closed into the new year, as city officials debate whether to tear it down or make costly renovations .
Louisville Metro will start requiring people and interest groups that try to influence city action to register as lobbyists.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign when Craig Greenberg takes office as mayor on January 2, he announced.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, food assistance groups in Jefferson County are seeking donations to help meet the need.
Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is preparing to take office in less than two months with the help of a 58-person transition team.
Almost half of all Louisvillians live less than a quarter mile from major roadway or interstate, potentially putting them at increased risk for heart…
John F. Johnson, aka “Grandmaster Jay,” was sentenced last week to more than seven years in federal prison.
City officials hope the ordinance will make it easier to force changes at properties where crime is causing problems for neighbors.