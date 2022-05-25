Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. His coverage focuses on a wide range of topics, including public policy, community initiatives and holding Louisville Metro Government accountable. Before joining WFPL, Roldan covered Richmond (Va.) City Hall for VPM. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and a master’s from Aberystwyth University in Wales.

Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.