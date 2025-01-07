Ayisha Jaffer joins LPM with a rich public radio history focusing on community, perspective and humanness in storytelling. Before coming to Louisville, she worked at Minnesota Public Radio's The Current as a weekday host and interviewer of many talents from Janelle Monae to The Killers. Prior to this, she was at WNXP Nashville in its beginnings as a Midday Host and Assistant Program Director and was the first female and bipoc host to hit the mic in the afternoons at WYMS Radio Milwaukee.

Jaffer has a past working in music management in the U.S. and New Zealand with artists including Lorde, Cut Copy and Architecture in Helsinki.

Fun Fact: While living in New Zealand, she got her start in radio at stations 95BFM and Aotea FM. Aotea FM was on a remote island where listeners knocked on the door for requests.

Outside of her radio history, she worked as a park ranger in Alaska, and she enjoys working on wildlife conservation efforts, kayaking and djing any space that will make you dance.

She lives by Mr. Rogers quote "Let's make goodness attractive."

Email Ayisha at ajaffer@lpm.org.