Grand jury declines to indict man charged in fatal Kentucky State University shooting

A grand jury in Frankfort chose not to indict the man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at Kentucky State University earlier this month .

Multiple media outlets report the grand jury delivered a verdict of “No True Bill” Tuesday for Jacob Bard, of Evansville, Indiana. That means jurors thought the prosecution didn’t show probable cause.

Police arrested Bard, 48, in Frankfort after the Dec. 9 shooting. KSU student De'Jon Darrell Fox Jr., 19, was killed, and another student was injured in the shooting. There have been no public updates regarding the identity or condition of that student.

Bard previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault . His attorneys said Tuesday the jury’s decision shows they believe Bard, who is the father of a KSU student, acted in self defense.

Kentucky State University is one of the state’s few Historically Black Colleges and Universities.