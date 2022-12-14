-
We're finishing out another incredible season of New Lens with a one-of-a-kind performance from The Fourth Wall, a chamber group that is "...part devised…
-
Longleash (a piano trio) is an ensemble with a traditional instrumentation and a progressive identity. They'll bring their program "Far from Shore" to New…
-
90.5 WUOL is proud to continue our collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present a new free series of concerts called New Lens. We'll explore diverse and…
-
90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to continue a collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present a new free series of concerts and conversations…
-
90.5 WUOL and 21c Museum Hotel are proud to announce New Lens 2020. Here are some highlights coming up this season:April 5POSTPONED - NEW DATE TBD:…
-
For our final New Lens concert of the year (a conversation is coming up in December!) A/Tonal joins us to play music paired with some of the exhibits at…
-
Our next New Lens features All of the Above, a chamber ensemble from Cincinnati, Ohio, playing music by Andy Akiho, Missy Mazzoli, Robert Honstein, and a…
-
Join us for the next New Lens conversation on Sunday, August 11th at 7pm. Daniel Gilliam will talk with Barbara Lynne Jamison, general director of…
-
Our next New Lens concert on July 14th at 7pm will feature NouLou Chamber Players, a collective of professional musicians dedicated to playing chamber…
-
Our first New Lens concert on April 14th at 7pm will feature Rob Simonds, a violinist who plays with the Louisville Orchestra and specializes in new…
-
90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 21c Museum Hotel present New Lens, a series of concerts and conversations exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and…