Michelle Tyrene Johnson comes from KCUR 89.3, Kansas City, Missouri’s NPR member station. A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Michelle has been a newspaper reporter, an employment attorney, a diversity and inclusion speaker, a columnist and is an award-winning playwright. She is an author of three books about diversity and one book about her grandmother. As a 2019 Pulitzer Center grantee, Michelle traveled to Dakar, Senegal, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Memphis, Tennessee to cover how cities around the world have honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Michelle received her degree in journalism from the University of Kansas, her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and is pursuing her MFA in Playwriting at Spalding University.

