Michelle Tyrene JohnsonAssociate Producer
Michelle Tyrene Johnson comes from KCUR 89.3, Kansas City, Missouri’s NPR member station. A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Michelle has been a newspaper reporter, an employment attorney, a diversity and inclusion speaker, a columnist and is an award-winning playwright. She is an author of three books about diversity and one book about her grandmother. As a 2019 Pulitzer Center grantee, Michelle traveled to Dakar, Senegal, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Memphis, Tennessee to cover how cities around the world have honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Michelle received her degree in journalism from the University of Kansas, her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and is pursuing her MFA in Playwriting at Spalding University.
Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
Free speech doesn't necessarily mean freedom from consequences.
Keeping your financial goals on track even during holiday shopping and celebrating.
Journalists analyze the races for school board, Metro Council, state offices and more.
Plus a look at school vaccination rates in the city and state.
Author Maggie Nelson discusses her book, "On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint," with writer Eula Biss.
We talk with Sadiqa Reynolds, who exits her Urban League presidency this month, to reflect on her work and her next chapter.
How to care for our tree canopy, and why it matters.
Where to begin, and how to be a savvy home buyer.
Our homes are our shelter, but they also say something about who we are.
The good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in Louisville.