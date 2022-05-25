Contest Policy
LPM Contest Policy
The following guidelines will be applied consistently:
- Contests are open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older.
- Louisville Public Media employees and their families are not eligible to enter any contest conducted by Louisville Public Media. Louisville Public Media Advisory Council members and Board of Directors are not eligible to enter any contest conducted by Louisville Public Media while in office.
- Limit one entry per person. Multiple entries per person will be disqualified.
- Only one winner per household or immediate family per 60-day period is permitted.
- All decisions of station management with regard to the awarding of prizes, the selection of winners and the interpretation of these rules are final. Each entrant, by virtue of entering the contest, agrees to accept the decision of the station as final.
- All winners will be notified by Louisville Public Media. Louisville Public Media is not responsible for any mechanical telephone error, failure or omission; lost or misdirected mail, faxes or e-mail; neglect on the part of the U.S. Postal Service; e-mail service disruption; or for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the Internet, service outages or delays, computer difficulties or other technological glitches.
- Acceptance of prizes may be time-sensitive. Louisville Public Media is not under any obligation to make good prizes that may expire following the award date.
- By participating in the contest, the winner agrees to have his or her name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation.
- Tickets that are left for will-call or pickup become the responsibility of the venue conducting the concert. Louisville Public Media is not responsible for tickets that are lost at the venue or for errors or oversight at given venues.
- Louisville Public Media reserves the right at any time to award prizes to another eligible winner drawn at random in the event prizes, for any reason, cannot be utilized by the original winner or in the event the original winner does not meet eligibility requirements. If a winner fails to accept a prize for any reason, no make-good prize will be awarded nor will there be replacements for the forfeited prize.
- Winners accept responsibility for all taxes, tips and other liabilities. Substitution of prizes is not permitted. Prizes are not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash.
- By entering, participants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Louisville Public Media, including all officers, directors, employees, volunteers and sponsors from any and all liability, loss, damage or injury resulting from participation in Louisville Public Media promotions.
- There is no purchase or donation necessary. Void where prohibited.
- Copies of official contest rules are available to the public by writing to Contest Rules, Louisville Public Media, 619 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202.