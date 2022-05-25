John Timmons

Originally from Evansville Indiana, John discovered Louisville in 1976 when he arrived for a job at Karma Records on Bardstown Road. From day one, this was his home. Stints at other local music stores followed, including Vine and Phoenix Records, then operating a mail-order record business from his Old Louisville apartment and van.

He opened the first ear X-tacy store in 1985. After a successful 26 year run, it was time to move on. John is also the founder of the "Keep Louisville Weird" campaign, co-founder of LIBA, the Louisville Business Alliance (Buy Local First) and has been on the board of directors for The Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS), The Americana Music Association, and The Association For Independent Music in addition to LIBA.

Music has always been his driving passion since childhood. His most important passions also include his lovely wife Denise, and Olive, the sweetest cat in the world. He is extremely proud to be a part of WFPK and Louisville Public Media family; it's a natural progression in his next chapter.

Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org.

You can hear John Monday through Friday from 9am to noon.

