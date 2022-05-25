Aprile Rickert

Aprile RickertSouthern Indiana Reporter
Aprile is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Rickert comes to LPM from the News and Tribune in Southern Indiana, where she covered crime and courts as a senior reporter. A New Albany native, she spent nearly two decades in Louisville before recently moving back across the river to Jeffersonville.
Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
-
Paul Stensrud, director of Jesus Cares at Exit 0, was arrested Thursday after police reported finding evidence of cannabis and psilocybin grow operations at his Clarksville home.
-
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse in Clarksville on Monday.
-
Construction is now underway at Current812, the second flagship building on Clarksville’s new Main Street.
-
The Indiana Election Division confirmed no recount petition has been filed for House District 71 in Southern Indiana.
-
Joseph Oberhansley was sentenced to life without parole in 2020, six years after he killed and mutilated his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.
-
This week, Kentucky voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have helped enshrine abortion restrictions in the state, clearing the way for…
-
The results are boon to abortion rights advocates, who hope courts will interpret a right to abortion under the state constitution.
-
400+ health care providers signed a letter opposing a ballot initiative that would amend the state’s constitution to say there is no right to an abortion.
-
Indiana State Police arrested a 16-year-old Monday in connection with a shooting at Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer’s home.
-
Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott donated $5.7M to the Louisville Urban League, which will support ongoing work to lift up people of color in the community.