Business Partnership

Louisville Public Media is your most important media partner, providing your industry’s largest, most influential market of customers and prospects, who give LPM most of their media time, loyalty and trust.
- Grow market share and widespread favorability for your quality brand
- Boost your Ecommerce, web traffic, and SEO
- Fill your event
- Deliver high quality employee candidates, and grow goodwill with existing employees
- Promote thought leadership and favorable awareness of key employees
- Establish large scale favorable education of your products and services
- Promote your community outreach, impact, and civic partnerships
- Promote your not-for-profit organization’s mission, grow philanthropy, and recruit quality volunteers
- Target the same quality prospects across Kentucky with the KPRN network of stations, or in your key markets anywhere
Like virtually every other industry, local media has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local media platforms experienced increased audience fragmentation, with one notable exception.
The survey period for the newly released Nielsen Louisville Market Report (March 2020 – March 2021) captures audience shifts across the pandemic
and shows how well LPM has done.
LPM Offers Three Ways to Drive Your Social Responsibility Program
1. PROMOTE YOUR SUPPORT OF OUR WORK, LOCAL OR STATEWIDE
- Local journalism and community engagement with no paywall
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: content, initiatives, and engagement
- Mental health through music, community building, and arts
- Education (reporting, initiatives, Instrumental Partners,The Music Box)
- Youth-related content and initiatives
2. PROMOTE YOUR COMPANY’S WORK
Brown-Forman’s contribution to Louisville Public Media is a natural extension of our support for a vibrant, inclusive, informed, and connected community, one that our company and employees call home. Our sponsorship is a meaningful way to advance the mission of LPM and through it we are also able to spotlight the wonderful work of our local non-profit partners. By dedicating our on-air spots to raise awareness of their efforts, we can help amplify the positive role these community partners play in making Louisville a better place.Rob Frederick, VP & Director, Brown-Forman Brand and Communications
3. 'MISSION MATCH'
LPM has partnered with the Center for Nonprofit Excellence to create Mission Match, which aligns your business with community nonprofit(s) on the front lines of related work. With your support, LPM will promote their work with targeted, custom publicity campaigns.
Today, Louisville Public Media leads all other local media in reaching:
Household Economic Influencers
HH Income
College Degree Holders
Educated Parents
Real Estate
Online Commerce
Active Lifestyle
Business Decision Makers
College Educated Managers
Finance
Purchasing
Small Business Owners
Online Shoppers
Community Influencers
Philanthropy
Volunteerism
Civic Engagement
Source: The Nielsen Company Louisville Scarborough R1 2021
As Louisville’s only remaining locally owned major media organization, our people-first, 100% opt-in approach has created not only the market’s largest audiences, but also the most loyal and the most trusting. This creates a halo of credibility for your business that no commercial campaign can match.
- LPM stations lead the radio market in loyalty, with the highest percentage (56%) and number (91,213) of users who make LPM stations their first choice, where most of their listening occurs.*
- LPM stations lead the media market in number of weekly adult users 21+ (163,792) and in time spent (1,358,750 hours per week).**
- LPM is the market’s most valued media option. In FY 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, LPM users donated a record $2,824,000 – to support content that everyone can access at no cost.
*Source: The Nielsen Company Louisville Scarborough R1 2021;**Source: The Nielsen Company, 2021, Louisville; DEC20
Curated Platform Bundles
Every client partnership is based on the client’s specific needs and budget. Our experience in working with hundreds of clients in a wide assortment of industries has allowed us to create curated platform bundles that offer topical hyper-targeting of these audience segments.
- B2B AND FINANCE
- LOCAL ECOMMERCE
- HEALTH AND WELLNESS
- EDUCATION
- ARTS AND CULTURE
- SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT
Every business and organization you hear on LPM stations and see on LPM platforms has unique goals and objectives, so their campaigns are unique. We’d love to talk about your goals, and how LPM can develop a campaign and messaging to help you reach them. Email Gray Smith or phone 502-814-6521.
