We’re celebrating 75 years of impacting our community by recognizing 75 planned gifts to ensure the next 75 years of public media.

We’ll be asking our highly engaged listeners and members to make a new or increased planned gift to LPM now through Dec. 31, 2025. A group of current Legacy Society donors and up to two category-specific sponsors will come together to create a matching fund that will result in a $1,000 gift to LPM’s annual fund in celebration of every new or increased commitment to the future of public media, regardless of the amount.

As a sponsor of LPM’s 75 for 75 Challenge, you will receive recognition in the following ways over the course of the 2025 calendar year:



Outreach letters (min. 1 letter to at least 5,000 LPM donors and legacy prospects) - valued at $5,000

(min. 1 letter to at least 5,000 LPM donors and legacy prospects) Outreach emails (min. 4 emails to approx. 44,000 highly-engaged recipients, including in February, during August Make-A-Will Month, and Oct. National Estate Planning Week) - valued at $2,000+

(min. 4 emails to approx. 44,000 highly-engaged recipients, including in February, during August Make-A-Will Month, and Oct. National Estate Planning Week) Social media posts (min. of 5 posts on each of LPM Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIN with 9,000 followers, likely shares from WFPL, WFPK and WUOL accounts on Meta) - valued at $3,000+

(min. of 5 posts on each of LPM Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIN with 9,000 followers, likely shares from WFPL, WFPK and WUOL accounts on Meta) On-air promotional mentions across WFPL, WFPK and WUOL (min. 300 over the course of 2025 calendar year) - valued at $21,000+

across WFPL, WFPK and WUOL (min. 300 over the course of 2025 calendar year) Website recognition with direct link on LPM.org/legacy and LPM.org/75 (anniversary landing page not yet live) - valued at $3,000

Sponsorship Value Minimum: $34,000

Sponsorship Investment: $20,000