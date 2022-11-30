Business & Economic Development

-
Metro Council approved funding for veteran housing in south Louisville and a health care innovation project anchored by a new technology center in the West End.
The school plans to take down the Yorktown Apartments complex, which it owns, to create a parking lot.
Reporters at the Louisville paper voted 22 to 4 in favor of organizing. They’ll now seek a new contract with their employer Gannett.
Workers from Starbucks on Factory Lane participated in a strike Thursday with more than 100 other locations across the country.
The researchers surveyed more than 200 local property owners to better understand how they view evictions.
Norton spokesperson Renee Murphy said the goal is to show residents the influence of their comments. The company collected 4,000 surveys.
The store closures could negatively impact residents who aren’t able to travel long distances for their medication.
Mobile home values are rising at a rate nearly as fast as that of single-family homes. Median value of a mobile home has increased about 34.6% annually.
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
It’s been more than two years since the city set aside $3.5 million for a grocery store. Officials could approve an agreement next week.
Developers are looking for permission to build a large multi-use complex near Cherokee Park and Cave Hill Cemetery.
Hackers who claimed responsibility for taking down state government websites last week targeted airports across the country on Monday.