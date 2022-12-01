Search Query
Show Search
News
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Music
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
Classical
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Investigations
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Newsletters
Podcasts
Support
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
About LPM
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
© 2022 Louisville Public Media
Public Files:
89.3 WFPL
·
90.5 WUOL-FM
·
91.9 WFPK
For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
Menu
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
LPM Classical - WUOL
On Air
Now Playing
LPM News - WFPL
On Air
Now Playing
LPM Music - WFPK
All Streams
News
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Music
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
Classical
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Investigations
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Newsletters
Podcasts
Support
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
About LPM
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
VIA Studio
/
News About LPM
Welcome to the new LPM.org
Stephen George
Covering and discovering the city that made us
BBC
/
Classical
Holiday specials for 2022
Chanticleer
/
Classical
Behind the Playlist with Chanticleer's Tim Keeler
Colleen Phelps
Listen
•
13:32
The Music Box podcast celebrates Juneteenth!
Behind the Playlist With Trumpeter Paul Merkelo
Behind the Playlist with Violinist Rachel Barton Pine
Latest from LPM Classical
Classical
Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Tiny Desk
Classical
Win tickets to the Holiday Pops
Classical
Thanksgiving Day with Ada Limon
Classical
Win tickets for Tchaikovsky's 4th
Classical
This Cow-Themed Playlist Should Send You Over the Moon
Latest from LPM Classical
Giveaways
Classical
Win tickets to Teddy Talks Schumann
Classical
Win tickets to the Louisville Orchestra Pops Opening Night
Classical
Win tickets for Louisville Orchestra's Opening Night
Classical
Win tickets to the Louisville Orchestra season finale
Classical
Win tickets to Dan Forrest: Requiem for the Living
More Giveaways