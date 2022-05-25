Alex Biscardi (she/her/hers) joined LPM in 2020 as part of the podcast incubator initiative, where she specializes in podcast development and distribution. Alex is a graduate of the University of Louisville with a Bachelor’s of Science in Theatre Arts. When she isn’t engrossed in working, she is hanging out with her spouse, her lab mix and her cat in Old Louisville, or looking for a vintage home stereo system to help her play her record collection.

Email Alex at abiscardi@lpm.org.