How We Work

OVERSIGHT

LPM is governed by a Board of Directors that oversees the organization’s finances and strategic direction, acting as stewards of a public trust to ensure long-term financial stability, sustainable growth and value to the public.

LPM also has a Community Advisory Board , a diverse group of people who care about our community, come from all over the area, and believe LPM’s music, news and events can connect people and make life in our city better. Our Advisory Board members give us feedback and guidance on how to best meet that mission.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting has a Journalism Advisory Board composed of veteran journalists and community stakeholders. This board advises KyCIR on its operations, assists in long-term planning and provides advice.

ETHICS AND INDEPENDENCE

LPM’s newsroom follows the ethical guidelines laid out in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics .

Our primary responsibility is to our listeners and readers. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions. By virtue of their contributions, members, businesses and donors to LPM have no direct access to the newsroom, programming or those who make content decisions. We follow NPR’s policies regarding funding disclosures.

We do not accept money from political parties, political action committees, politicians or others whose donation may affect our independence or public perception of our operations.

LPM’s Board of Directors is listed here , and you can view our public meeting schedule here. From time to time, board members may be quoted or mentioned in our reporting, or the subject of a story. In those cases, a disclosure will be made in the story, highlighting a connection to LPM.

We take full responsibility for our work. If a story contains an inaccuracy, we will promptly correct it and explain the correction transparently.

FUNDING

The vast majority of LPM’s funding comes from listeners, readers and businesses in our community. Our 14,000 members provide an average annual donation of $220 each per year. Learn more about all the LPM membership levels here .

We also receive funding from a mix of local and national foundations and philanthropists. All individual donors who support our investigative reporting are listed annually here.

Our business sponsors are clearly identified on-air and online, and are listed annually here .

For more ways to support LPM, click here .

DISCLOSURE

LPM has thousands of corporate and individual supporters. Disclosure of funding relationships is used where there could be a perception that our supporters have influenced our work. At the same time, a laundry list of disclosures would clutter our programs, rendering appropriate disclosures meaningless, so we avoid rote disclosures each time a supporter is mentioned in our coverage. Whether to disclose a funder during the course of a particular story is a careful judgment made by editors on a case-by-case basis.