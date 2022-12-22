Southern Indiana

-
Several seniors in Charlestown, Ind. got a pleasant surprise Wednesday when they opened their doors to find Santa. But the real Santas were their neighbors, who bought gifts and anonymously had them delivered.
New Albany leaders consider use of American Rescue Plan funds for businesses affected by constructionA New Albany City Council committee is considering whether American Rescue Plan funds can be used to help small businesses reporting sales hits amid downtown construction.
River Heritage Conservancy wants to remove the dam in Silver Creek in New Albany as part of the overarching Origin Park plans.
Abortion care provider drops lawsuit against Attorney General Rokita as focus shifts to licensing boardIndiana abortion care provider Dr. Caitlin Bernard dropped her lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita on Thursday.
Small businesses in downtown New Albany are hoping for relief from the city, as a monthslong road improvement project causes sales to drop.
River Heritage Conservancy wants to remove a low-head dam in Silver Creek to improve safety for a paddling “blueway.”
Hospital systems in Indiana are enacting visitor restrictions in response to high flu-like illness activity – which can include flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
Paul Stensrud, director of Jesus Cares at Exit 0, was arrested Thursday after police reported finding evidence of cannabis and psilocybin grow operations at his Clarksville home.
Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed Friday night through Monday morning.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse in Clarksville on Monday.
After six years, it appears Indiana is finally able to force medical providers to bury or cremate fetal remains.
More than 80 percent of Hoosiers believe an abortion ban should have at least some exceptions. And more than half say abortion should be legal in most cases.