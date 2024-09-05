Melanie Dyer

Melanie has a strong brand management background and has been in media both on the agency and client side during her career with budgets ranging from the very small to $200 million per year. In her position she will be working with the five public radio station groups in the KPR network to deliver a turnkey way for them to access public radio’s state wide diverse and influential audience. Although born in Louisville she grew up near Lake Cumberland so don’t be surprised to see her toting her kayaks with her when she is traveling the state helping our business partners. Email Melanie at mdyer@kentuckypublicradio.org.