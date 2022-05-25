Cara Hicks

Cara joined Louisville Public Media in 2021 as the Digital Membership Manager focused on digital strategies for member engagement. She brings a strong background serving Louisville’s arts community, holding marketing and leadership roles at Actors Theatre, Louisville Orchestra, Kentucky Opera, and the Louisville Ballet. She most recently shared her time and talent with Solid Light, a local exhibit design/build firm creating experiences for museums and cultural institutions.

Cara is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Louisville and an advocate for leaving this place better than she found it. She is most proud of her time spent as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine.

Cara is a sustaining member of LPM and still mourns the loss of Carl Kasell.

Email Cara at chicks@lpm.org.