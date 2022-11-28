Performances & Interviews

-
The actress and songwriter on the 70s, duetting with Willie Nelson and Elvis Costello, & starring in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City
-
Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, REM, and Kenneth “The Page” ParcellJack McBrayer talks with Kyle Meredith about the 2nd season of his preschool-aimed…
-
The xx’s Oliver Sim on Horror and Having Graham Norton, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, & Placebo as Childhood HeroesOliver Sim speaks with Kyle Meredith about…
-
Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw on Letting Go, Exposing Pain, & Johnny MarrMetric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw join Kyle Meredith to talk…
-
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason on Touring the Early Catalog, New Floyd Music, and Remixing AnimalsPink Floyd’s Nick Mason joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his…
-
Neil Giraldo: "I like to really challenge the audience with complex rhythms, like in Love Is a Battlefield"Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & JulietGuitarist/producer and Pat Benatar’s husband…
-
Something's in the water on Kentucky's Route 23 that makes great country artists and music. From that area in Eastern, KY is Chris Stapleton, Dwight…
-
I recently got to speak with musician Carrie Newcomer who was in Louisville to kick off the 26th annual Festival of Faiths. I've been a fan for a very…
-
Lauv on Existential Crises, Inner Child Therapy, and His Meditation Club HotlineLauv joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest album, All 4 Nothing,…
-
Santigold: “It really was a lifeline for me to make this record.”Santigold gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Spirituals, an album that found a lot of…
-
YUNGBLUD on How Information Kills Art, Sampling The Cure, & Channeling RadioheadYUNGBLUD joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new self-titled LP. Dominic…
-
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale on Covers, Work Anxiety Nightmares, & the Mental Health Behind Back From the DeadHalestorm’s Lzzy Hale joins Kyle Meredith to talk…