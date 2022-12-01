LPM Investigations

Covering and discovering the city that made us
The city paid $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit filed by three women who claimed they were coerced into serving as confidential informants and then sexually abused by a Louisville police detective.
Lily Burris is the newest addition to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting team. As a Report for America Corps member, she’ll cover issues related to wealth and poverty in Kentucky.
Kentucky has made some progress. But advocates say lawmakers could do more to help young people – and that they’ve sometimes made matters.
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of KentuckyJudge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.”
A corporate landlord's takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west LouisvilleAmherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections evacuated 117 people held at the Letcher County Jail after intense flooding.
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval.
The department lacks clear guidelines for serving arrest warrants in public settings, according to a KyCIR review.