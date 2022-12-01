Search Query
Show Search
News
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Music
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
Classical
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Investigations
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Newsletters
Podcasts
Support
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
About LPM
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
© 2022 Louisville Public Media
Public Files:
89.3 WFPL
·
90.5 WUOL-FM
·
91.9 WFPK
For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
Menu
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
LPM News - WFPL
On Air
Now Playing
LPM Music - WFPK
On Air
Now Playing
LPM Classical - WUOL
All Streams
News
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Latest News
Arts and Culture
Community
Business & Economic Development
Education
Environment
Health
Investigations
Kentucky Politics
Metro Louisville
Southern Indiana
Ohio Valley ReSource
On-Air Schedule
Events
Music
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
502unes
Giveaways
Performances & Interviews
Waterfront Wednesday
Streaming Archive
On-Air Schedule
WFPK Playlists
Events
Classical
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Behind The Playlist
Giveaways
New Lens
New Releases
This Week
Instrumental Partners
The Music Box
On-Air Schedule
WUOL Playlists
Events
Investigations
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Latest stories
The Housing Project
Criminal Justice
Past Projects
Newsletters
Podcasts
Support
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
Become a Member
Membership Information
Sustainer Update
Business Partnership
Volunteering
More Ways to Support
Shop
About LPM
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
About Us
Contact Us
Our Staff
Kyle Gustafson
/
The Washington Post/Getty Images
News
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening, viewing and reading
Danny Hensel
Each week, the guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: Midwest Modern Twitter account, Unclear and Present Danger podcast, Gemini Rights and more.
Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron
/
News
Southern Indiana homeless outreach director arrested on drug charges
Aprile Rickert
J. Tyler Franklin
/
News
Metro Council President David James will not seek reelection to leadership role
Roberto Roldan
Judge temporarily blocks Indiana abortion ban on religious freedom grounds
Prince William deplores his godmother's racial comments
Indiana Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia, responding well to treatment
How to avoid losing your health insurance when the federal COVID emergency ends
Latest News
News
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democrats appeal redistricting ruling
News
A new kind of climate refugee is emerging
News
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
News
Louisville directs millions toward health care workforce, South End birthing center
News
Beshear draws a primary challenger…former Republican Peppy Martin
More News
Podcasts
Sprinkle Sparkle
Words for the People
LPM Daily News Briefing
The Music Box
Where Y'all Really From
More Podcasts