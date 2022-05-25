Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at LPM

LPM is building a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion intended to embody, reflect and celebrate our community, making our work richer and more resonant. We seek out and embrace people of all races, ethnicities and origins, heritages, characteristics and circumstances with intention in our work. Therefore, our staff, board of directors and community advisory board must fully represent the community we serve.

We are committed to anti-racism in our work and culture. This begins by examining ourselves and how we participate in systems of oppression. For many years, news organizations including ours have promoted racist narratives and upheld harmful systems.

We commit to dismantling those systems in our journalism, on our music stations, and in the relationships we have and create in our community. We will do work that is restorative and repairs harm, uplifting and including communities rather than exploiting them in coverage and programming, and leveraging our resources to help build trust.

We will:

Invest in diversity, equity and inclusion each year through employee training, resources, goals and accountability;

Amplify the voices of our community in our work, especially those that have been underrepresented in media and civic dialogue; include diverse voices and perspectives from experts and other sources;

Ensure our music stations are representative and inclusive of our entire community, and continue our work to reverse practices that excluded and marginalized music and artists of color;

Build new relationships and prioritize existing ones with underserved communities, and invite them to collaborate to create mutual value;

Evaluate and improve our recruitment and hiring practices to maximize the size and diversity of candidate pools for staff and senior leadership, board of directors and community advisory board positions, so that those positions better represent the community we serve;

Provide resources for all employees to take advantage of training opportunities that support individuals’ career development goals and meet organizational needs;

Diversify our marketing, advertising and public relations strategies so that our organization is meeting members of our community where they are;

Retain a DE&I professional to provide general education and training to staff, our leadership team and board, and make resources and educational opportunities available to staff and board members on diversity, equity and inclusion;

Provide an annual Community Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at LPM to the public.

Just as we demand truth in our reporting and programming, we expect it of ourselves. Please help keep us accountable by letting us know when we’re succeeding or falling short of these commitments. Click here to get in touch; every LPM leader will see your submission.

Updated: Oct. 12, 2022