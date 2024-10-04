Here’s your 2024 Southern Indiana Voter Guide

Voters in Southern Indiana have important local choices to make this year at the ballot box.

Republican incumbent Erin Houchin is defending her seat as Indiana’s 9th Congressional District representative against Libertarian Russell Brooksbank and Democratic candidate Tim Peck.

There are also four state representative seats up for grabs across Clark and Floyd counties, including the District 71 race, which covers Clarksville, Jeffersonville and part of New Albany.

Democrat Wendy Dant Chesser, who was caucused-in in May to finish the term for Rita Fleming, is hoping to keep the seat over challenges from Libertarian Gregory T. (Greg) Hertzsch and Republican Scott Hawkins. Hawkins narrowly lost to Fleming the last time they ran for the seat.

There will also be county council, commissioners and school board seats on the ballots in Clark and Floyd counties. Floyd County voters will also select the next county treasurer and coroner, and Clark County voters will choose judges for two local courts.

To help residents know more about their choices this election, LPM News put together a voter guide highlighting candidates in contested races on ballots in Clark and Floyd counties.

We asked candidates to submit a photo, a link to their campaign website, and bio and priorities, limited to 50 words each. Responses were edited for clarity and length.

Learn more about Southern Indiana candidates:



Who’s on the ballot?

Congressional and state races

Indiana 9th Congressional District representative

State Representative, District 66

State Representative, District 70

State Representative, District 71

State Representative, District 72

Clark County

Clark County Commissioners, District 1

Clark County Commissioners, District 2

Clark County Council, at-large

Clark County Circuit Court No. 4

Clark County Circuit Court No. 6

Greater Clark County Schools, District 2 (nonpartisan)

Greater Clark County Schools, District 5 (nonpartisan)



Floyd County

Floyd County Treasurer

Floyd County Coroner

Floyd County Commissioners, District 2

Floyd County Commissioners, District 3

Floyd County Council, at-large

New Albany Floyd County Schools board, at-large (nonpartisan)



How to vote

Oct. 7 is the deadline for Indiana voters to register to vote or update registration. That can be done in person at a local county clerk’s office, by mail or online at indianavoters.com .

Early, in-person voting begins Oct. 8. More information for Clark County voters can be found here . Floyd County voters check here .

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

