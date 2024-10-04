LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Floyd County Council, at-large

Seven candidates are running for Floyd County Council at-large seats — three Democrats, three Republicans and one Libertarian. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of DM Bagshaw / LPM DM Bagshaw

DM Bagshaw - Republican, incumbent

Bagshaw is a lifelong Floyd County resident and has been married to his wife for 42 years. They have four adult children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He said he enjoys being an elected official serving the residents of Floyd County.

Priorities:

Bagshaw said he believes the purpose of local government is to provide services to the residents of the community — including public safety and infrastructure — and he wants to provide those efficiently. He said pressing issues include the need for new courts and administrative staff, and long-term plans for EMS.

Courtesy of Matt Millies / LPM Matt Millies

Matt Millies - Republican

Millies said he has a “deep-rooted passion” for service and improving quality of life in the county by focusing on financial prosperity. He said he is committed to fiscal responsibility and has years of experience in

balancing budgets and managing finances for individuals, corporations and nonprofit organizations.

Priorities:

Millies’ priorities include making sure the sheriff’s office, fire and EMS services have the resources they need to be successful. He also wants to conduct a cash flow analysis and said he wants to avoid missed opportunities caused by officials not being focused on their responsibilities, wasting time and money.

Courtesy of Sam Sarkisian / LPM Sam Sarkisian

Sam Sarkisian - Republican

Sarkisian is a lifelong Floyd County resident and worked for the Indiana State Police for more than 42 years, working with federal, state and local government. He was in a command position for 25 years. He said he will address issues that are important to residents and protect tax dollars.

Priorities:

Sarkisian said he wants to prioritize permanent funding for EMS services using a fire-based or countywide model. He also wants to see funding for remodeling the county judicial center. He’s not in favor of more taxes, and said the county should look to grants for existing funds to address the county's needs.

Courtesy of Ellen Kelley / LPM Ellen Morrison Kelley

Ellen Morrison Kelley - Democrat

Morrison Kelley graduated from Floyd Central High School and holds degrees in political science and social work. She has worked in government and social services for most of her career, including community mental health and city and county government. She was widowed in 2023 after 32 years of marriage.

Priorities:

Morrison Kelley’s priorities include accountability to all Floyd County residents; leadership with transparency; collaboration with other officials regardless of party affiliation or position; supporting public emergency services; providing for an efficient and qualified county workforce and developing parks and other recreational venues she said Floyd County deserves.

Courtesy of Brad Striegel / LPM Brad Striegel

Brad Striegel - Democrat, incumbent

Striegel was born and raised in Floyd County. He is a small business owner and graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He has been married for 20 years and has two children. He has been serving on the Floyd County Council for 16 years.

Priorities:

Striegel said public safety — including EMS enhancements — economic development and infrastructure improvements are the main priorities for the community. Striegel voted in favor of funding new EMS services and supported the purchase of land for Novaparke to attract STEM jobs.

Daniel T. Harris - Democrat

Harris was raised and educated in Floyd County. He graduated from New Albany High School before earning a degree in communications. He has worked for a large hotel chain in Louisville since 2008 and in temporary roles with the U.S. Census Bureau since 2010.

Priorities:

Harris said he will work to support public safety throughout every part of the county. He is not in favor of raising property taxes but would look to fund projects by conserving funds. He would also look at tax revenue from new developments.

Courtesy of Morgan Beatty / LPM\ Morgan Beatty

Morgan Beatty (Libertarian)

Beatty has a background in hospitality management. She has expertise in leadership, contract negotiation and financial management of revenues for multimillion dollar corporations. She is a mother of two young children and a volunteer for multiple nonprofit groups that provide food and nutrition access to young people.

Priorities:

Beatty said she is committed to improving the community by promoting transparent county budgeting and ensuring efficiency and accountability in government spending. She’d like to lower taxes while meeting budgeting needs. She is also advocating for alternative methods of public participation by enhancing online visibility of meetings and public notices.

