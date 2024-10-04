LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: State Representative, District 71

Democrat Wendy Dant Chesser will face Republican Scott Hawkins and Libertarian Gregory T. (Greg) Hertzsch for Indiana House District 71. Dant Chesser was caucused into the seat in May to finish the term for former Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming, who resigned soon after running unopposed in the primary. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Wendy Dant Chesser / LPM Wendy Dant Chesser

Wendy Dant Chesser - Democrat, incumbent

Dant Chesser calls herself a proud daughter of the community, having graduated from Jeffersonville High School and IU Southeast. As an economic development executive, Dant Chesser said she facilitated community efforts to bring more than 12,000 jobs and $2.8 billion to the area.

Priorities:

Dant Chesser said she is an advocate for Southern Indiana and will bring strong jobs into the community and fight for higher wages. She supports public schools and expanding affordable childcare, and said she will “root out corruption and lead with trust and integrity.”

Scott Hawkins - Republican

Hawkins grew up throughout Jeffersonville and Clarksville. He has been married for more than 31 years with two kids. He has taught government at Jeffersonville High School for over 28 years, served on the Jeffersonville City Council since 2015 and as president of the Jeffersonville Economic Redevelopment Commission since 2020.

Priorities:

Hawkins said if elected, he would pursue initiatives to cap property taxes for older residents and focus on teacher recruitment and retention. He also wants to expand skilled trades training in schools and create a “user’s bill of rights” for residents challenging RiverLink tolls.

Courtesy of Gregory T. (Greg) Hertzsch / LPM Gregory T. (Greg) Hertzsch

Gregory T. (Greg) Hertzsch - Libertarian

Hertzsch was born and raised in Clarksville, where he lives now. He graduated from Jeffersonville High School and IU Southeast. He works at Vivid Impact, LLC. Hertzsch currently serves on the Libertarian Party National Committee as a region alternate. He previously ran for Clarksville Town Council and Clark County Council.

Priorities:

Hertzsch said he wants to see accountability and transparency in local elected officials. He’s against increasing taxes and wants to see property taxes capped. He’s also against “red flag” laws and wants the statewide smoking ban repealed for private establishments. He said he supports gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater’s platform.

