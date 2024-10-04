© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Clark County Commissioners, District 2

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running for the Clark County Commissioners District 2 seat.

Republican incumbent Jack A. Coffman Sr. will face Democrat Laura Mahan-Williamson for the Clark County Commissioners District 2 seat. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Jack A. Coffman Sr.
Courtesy of Jack A. Coffman Sr.
/
LPM
Jack A. Coffman Sr.

Jack A. Coffman Sr. - Republican, incumbent

Coffman is a U.S. Navy veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. He has spent more than 25 years as an entrepreneurial business owner and in real estate. He has served as chair of Goodwill Industries and the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency.

Priorities:

Coffman’s priorities include updating the county’s comprehensive plan, which includes consideration for roads, bridges, infrastructure, population growth, new industry growth and expansion of existing industries. He also wants to build on the successes of past building and road construction projects done with cost savings and continue to improve county employee benefits.

Laura Mahan-Williamson
Courtesy of Laura Mahan-Williamson
/
LPM
Laura Mahan-Williamson

Laura Mahan-Williamson - Democrat

Mahan-Williamson is married with three children and one grandchild. She is a small business owner and “proud member” of a union household. She said she finds working with the public fulfilling. She volunteers with multiple organizations and is a member of Supporting Heroes, Inc.

Priorities:

Mahan-Williamson said she wants to prioritize transparency, make meetings more accessible and be responsive to residents. She also wants timely responses to emergency service calls, and for first responders to have proper tools and training. She wants to see growth and infrastructure that is “sensible and balanced.”
Tags
News 2024 Elections2024 Southern Indiana Voter GuideIndianasouthern indiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.