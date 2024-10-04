LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Clark County Commissioners, District 2

Republican incumbent Jack A. Coffman Sr. will face Democrat Laura Mahan-Williamson for the Clark County Commissioners District 2 seat. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Jack A. Coffman Sr. / LPM Jack A. Coffman Sr.

Jack A. Coffman Sr. - Republican, incumbent

Coffman is a U.S. Navy veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. He has spent more than 25 years as an entrepreneurial business owner and in real estate. He has served as chair of Goodwill Industries and the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency.

Priorities:

Coffman’s priorities include updating the county’s comprehensive plan, which includes consideration for roads, bridges, infrastructure, population growth, new industry growth and expansion of existing industries. He also wants to build on the successes of past building and road construction projects done with cost savings and continue to improve county employee benefits.

Courtesy of Laura Mahan-Williamson / LPM Laura Mahan-Williamson

Laura Mahan-Williamson - Democrat

Mahan-Williamson is married with three children and one grandchild. She is a small business owner and “proud member” of a union household. She said she finds working with the public fulfilling. She volunteers with multiple organizations and is a member of Supporting Heroes, Inc.

Priorities:

Mahan-Williamson said she wants to prioritize transparency, make meetings more accessible and be responsive to residents. She also wants timely responses to emergency service calls, and for first responders to have proper tools and training. She wants to see growth and infrastructure that is “sensible and balanced.”

