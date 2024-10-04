LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Clark County Circuit Court No. 4

Republican Lisa G. Reger and Dustin T. White are competing to take the bench in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4. The seat has long been held by Democratic Judge Vicki Carmichael who is not seeking reelection this year. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Lisa Reger / LPM Lisa Reger

Lisa G. Reger - Republican

Reger has 30 years of legal experience and 10 years of judicial work. She is the magistrate judge for Clark Circuit 4, where she presides over Family Recovery Court, Children in Need of Services, adoptions, termination of parental rights, guardianships and paternity cases. She earned her J.D. in 1994.

Priorities:

Reger said her top priority is to “serve the citizens of Clark County with integrity, fairness and a commitment to justice” in each case that comes before her.

Courtesy of Dustin White / LPM Dustin White

Dustin T. White - Democrat

White was born and raised in Jeffersonville, where he currently lives and runs a law practice. He graduated from Wabash College and Indiana University School of Law. He’s also a public defender and a member of two treatment court teams. He’s currently the Jeffersonville City Council president.

Priorities:

White said he wants to enhance and grow the Veterans Court of Southern Indiana and Clark County Family Recovery Court. He also wants to be fiscally responsible in managing the court’s budget, run an efficient docket and ensure everyone in court is treated in a fair and unbiased way.

