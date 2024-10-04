LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: New Albany Floyd County Schools board, at-large (nonpartisan)

Three candidates are running for one at-large seat on the New Albany Floyd County Schools board. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Ann Carruthers / LPM Ann Carruthers

Ann Carruthers

Carruthers calls herself a passionate community leader. She is the

executive director of Clark/Floyd System of Care, and the president of the New Albany Township Trustee board. She is also involved in community organizations, including One Southern Indiana. She is married and has two children.

Priorities:

Carruthers said she seeks to empower all students to succeed, no matter their background. She pledges to advocate for students, parents and teachers while bringing these stakeholders into collaboration with the administration. Carruthers believes that “together, we can work toward our shared vision of a prosperous Floyd County school system.”

Courtesy of Jenny Higbie / LPM Jenny Higbie

Jenny Higbie, incumbent

Higbie and her husband have been married for 22 years and have four children. Two are NAFCS students, and two attend Purdue and Bellarmine universities. Higbie holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in education. Her experience includes elementary and adult education. She is currently a stay-at-home mom and school board member.

Priorities:

Higbie said her vision for the next four years includes a heightened promotion of school safety, maintaining transparency and being available to constituents. She also wants to work collaboratively with the board to address and actively meet the needs of the growing district, and advocate for students, families and staff.

Courtesy of Matt Mayfield / LPM Matt Mayfield

Matt Mayfield

Mayfield manages the body shop at Dan Cristiani Excavating. He previously taught for nine years at Prosser Career Education Center. He said he has a passion for the collision repair industry and education and has been a member of the Midwest I-Car Committee helping vocational schools with curriculum.

Priorities:

Mayfield’s focus is on career and technical education. He said these programs get students part-time jobs while in school, and can set them up with lifelong careers. He said he also wants to help bridge the gap between teachers and administration for better results for students.

