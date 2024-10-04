© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Floyd County Commissioners, District 2

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running for the Floyd County Commissioners District 2 seat.

Democratic candidate Veronica M. Combs and former Republican Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are competing to be the next Floyd County commissioner for district 2. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Veronica M. Combs
Courtesy of Veronica M. Combs
/
LPM
Veronica M. Combs

Veronica M. Combs - Democrat


Combs is a writer, editor and former journalist. She said she has worked for large and small companies. She currently works with tech companies to explain quantum computing to business and IT leaders. Combs said she can explain complex information in simple terms, build partnerships and balance competing priorities.

Priorities:

Combs believes public employees should provide public safety. She supports EMS based in fire stations. She also supports developer impact fees to ensure builders pay their fair share to maintain county roads and infrastructure. She said she understands the public-private partnerships required to make Novaparke — an innovation and technology park — successful.

Combs said she values collaboration, clear communication, and easy access to information.

Frank A. Loop
Courtesy of Frank A. Loop
/
LPM
Frank A. Loop

Frank A. Loop - Republican

Loop has degrees in criminal justice and business. He served two terms as Floyd County Sheriff after more than 30 years as a Floyd County police officer. He’s also been a Greenville Town Council member and is currently an investigator at the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Priorities:

Loop said if elected, he wants to bring all the elected officials together to solve issues in Floyd County and to consult with local experts on projects for the best solutions.
Tags
News 2024 Southern Indiana Voter Guide2024 ElectionsIndianasouthern indiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.