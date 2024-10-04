LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Floyd County Commissioners, District 2

Democratic candidate Veronica M. Combs and former Republican Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are competing to be the next Floyd County commissioner for district 2. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Veronica M. Combs / LPM Veronica M. Combs

Veronica M. Combs - Democrat

Combs is a writer, editor and former journalist. She said she has worked for large and small companies. She currently works with tech companies to explain quantum computing to business and IT leaders. Combs said she can explain complex information in simple terms, build partnerships and balance competing priorities.

Priorities:

Combs believes public employees should provide public safety. She supports EMS based in fire stations. She also supports developer impact fees to ensure builders pay their fair share to maintain county roads and infrastructure. She said she understands the public-private partnerships required to make Novaparke — an innovation and technology park — successful.

Combs said she values collaboration, clear communication, and easy access to information.

Courtesy of Frank A. Loop / LPM Frank A. Loop

Frank A. Loop - Republican

Loop has degrees in criminal justice and business. He served two terms as Floyd County Sheriff after more than 30 years as a Floyd County police officer. He’s also been a Greenville Town Council member and is currently an investigator at the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Priorities:

Loop said if elected, he wants to bring all the elected officials together to solve issues in Floyd County and to consult with local experts on projects for the best solutions.

