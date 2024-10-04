© 2024 Louisville Public Media

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Floyd County Commissioners, District 3

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here’s who’s running for the Floyd County Commissioners District 3 seat.

Republican incumbent Jason Sharp is defending his seat from Democratic challenger Tim Harbison for the Floyd County Commissioners District 3 race. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Tim Harbison
Courtesy of Tim Harbison
/
LPM
Tim Harbison

Tim Harbison - Democrat

Harbison is a lifelong resident of Floyd County. He graduated from New Albany High School and Indiana University with a degree in education.

He then returned to Floyd County beginning a 43-year career as a teacher and coach. Now retired, Harbison said he’s ready to serve his neighbors.

Priorities:

Harbison said he is concerned about ethical conflicts and mismanagement in county government. He is an advocate for fire-based EMS, additional infrastructure funding and the Floyd County parks system.

Jason Sharp
Courtesy of Jason Sharp
/
LPM
Jason Sharp

Jason Sharp - Republican, incumbent

Sharp has been a first responder for 30 years. He currently serves as the deputy fire chief of administration for the Jeffersonville Fire Department and as the Floyd County District 3 commissioner. Sharp said while he’s been privileged to hold many titles, “none are greater than father and husband.”

Priorities:

Sharp’s priorities include enhancing emergency services by giving departments and staff the personnel, training and tools for success. He also said he wants to ensure that growth in the county is controlled and balanced, update county roads and provide quality county services that are fiscally responsible, efficient and effective.
Tags
News 2024 Southern Indiana Voter Guide2024 Electionssouthern indianaIndiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
