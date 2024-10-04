LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Clark County Circuit Court No. 6

Democrat Andrea Wasson Stemle and Republican Kyle Williams are both hoping to preside over Clark County Circuit Court No. 6 for the next term. Williams was appointed to the seat in 2021 by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb after Clark County added two new courts. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Andrea Wasson Stemle / LPM Andrea Wasson Stemle

Andrea Wasson Stemle - Democrat

Stemle is a Southern Indiana native with 28 years experience in criminal and family law, child welfare, civil collections, bankruptcy and mediation. She is a deputy public defender in Clark County. She said she would apply the law as written to the facts presented in each case without personal bias.

Priorities:

Stemle’s priorities include addressing the “serious backlog” in the court. She also wants to “help Clark County move past the Jamey Noel scandal.” Stemle said she has no connections to Noel, a former sheriff and operator of a local EMS service, who recently pleaded guilty to 27 felonies.

Courtesy of Kyle Williams / LPM Kyle Williams

Kyle P. Williams - Republican, incumbent

Williams is a life-long resident of Clark County. He is married with two grown children, lives in Henryville and attends St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was a civil trial lawyer for 27 years and an Indiana Department of Child Services chief counsel before taking the bench in 2021.

Priorities:

Williams said he will listen and carefully decide cases based on the law. He said he is a good steward of the public’s money and believes the child support docket deserves special attention to fairness, accuracy and quick resolution for the health and wellbeing of Clark County's children.

