LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Clark County Council, at-large

Six candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Clark County Council this year: Republicans Ron Blevins Sr., Chris Fox and Richard E. Snelling Jr., and Democrats Jim Brewer, Christina Gilkey and Don Vogel. None are incumbents. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Ron Blevins Sr. / LPM Ron Blevins Sr.

Ron Blevins Sr. - Republican

Blevins has been married to his wife for 39 years. They have four children and eight grandchildren. Blevins said he has more than 30 years in executive/business and budget management. His experience includes training in Homeland Security evaluation. He has been an ordained minister and pastor since 1990.

Priorities:

Blevins said he believes in prudent budgeting and wants to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely to benefit all residents. He also wants to restore integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability to local government. He wants to promote lower property taxes and also support local law enforcement and schools.

Courtesy of Jim Brewer / LPM Jim Brewer

Jim Brewer - Democrat

Brewer is the president of Ironworkers Local 70. He said he is a hard-working person who values others' hard work and a “man of faith.” Brewer said he will use those values to be an open, honest and fair candidate and council member.

Priorities:

Brewer said as a union president, he's used to asking tough questions and would do that for Clark County voters. He said he would work to ensure council actions are fair, efficient and transparent. He said he would listen to residents and strive to answer their questions and concerns.

Courtesy of Chris Fox / LPM Chris Fox

Chris Fox - Republican

Fox said he is a committed father who cares deeply about the future of Clark County. He is the co-owner of Hunter Station Pizza and established Hunter Station Cares, a nonprofit that supports local children and schools. He has been in real estate for more than a decade.

Priorities:

Fox said he wants to responsibly invest in areas that enhance quality of life while maintaining a balanced budget. He said he will champion smart, long-term investments in roads, utilities and public facilities to keep up with growth and secure a resilient future for the county.

Courtesy of Christina Gilkey / LPM Christina Gilkey

Christina Gilkey - Democrat

Gilkey served more than 12 years as a Greater Clark County Schools board member. She’s a licensed clinical social worker and is married to retired Clark County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Gilkey, Sr. She is a mother to three adult children and also a grandmother.

Priorities:

Gilkey said her vision is to be an “integral part of bringing back faith, respect, and trust to public service by being an elected official who values and behaves with integrity, accountability, professionalism, transparency, and fiscal prudence.” She said she would be responsive to the concerns of residents.

Courtesy of Richard E. Snelling Jr. / LPM Richard E. Snelling Jr.

Richard E. Snelling Jr. - Republican

Snelling graduated from Jeffersonville High School and attended IU Southeast. He’s a husband, father, grandfather and a member of Eastside Christian Church. He said he has spent most of his career in sales and business management and currently works for the Jeffersonville Parks Department. He’s coached and mentored youth.

Priorities:

Snelling said he wants to make sure the Clark County government is fiscally responsible with taxpayer money. He said that Clark County is one of the fastest growing in the state, and local officials must provide safety and the best services the county can maintain, and do that with transparency.

Courtesy of Don Vogel / LPM Don Vogel

Don Vogel - Democrat

Vogel has two degrees from the University of Louisville and retired as a corporate quality assurance manager for a Louisville-based manufacturing company. He said he’s a successful small business owner with excellent organizational skills and looks forward to putting his skills to work for Clark County residents.

Priorities:

Vogel said he would make honesty and integrity top priorities, and is eager to earn the trust of voters. He said he plans to dedicate the needed time and effort to ensure all projects and tax dollars are properly vetted and accounted for.

