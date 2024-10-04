LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Clark County Commissioners, District 1

The Clark County Commissioners District 1 race has three candidates this year: Libertarian Larry J. Mahaney, Democrat Katie Morgan and Republican incumbent Connie Sellers. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Larry Mahaney / LPM Larry Mahaney

Larry J. Mahaney - Libertarian

Mahaney has lived in Jeffersonville since 2015. He said he’s worked in or near Clark County as an emergency medical technician since 2016 — including about a year at New Chapel EMS — and has been teaching CPR, first aid firearms safety and active shooter prevention since 2020.

Priorities:

Mahaney said he wants a county government that represents everyone, by demanding accountability, transparency and the end of all closed government meetings. He said he also intends to make sure the Clark County Commissioners meetings are live-streamed so people can stay informed even if they can’t attend in person.

Courtesy of Katie Morgan / LPM Katie Morgan

Katie Morgan - Democrat

Morgan said her candidacy is founded on the principles of servant leadership — a commitment to putting the needs of the community first. She’s the founder of VACA, Inc., an organization that advocates for older residents. She and her husband have three adult children with special needs.

Priorities:

Morgan said she wants to “fix the EMS crisis once and for all by creating a county-based EMS service.” She said lawmakers need to address infrastructure concerns including the landfill and necessary upgrades for vertical expansion there. She said she would work towards fiscal conservatism and transparency in county government.

Courtesy of Connie Sellers / LPM Connie Sellers

Connie Sellers - Republican, incumbent

Sellers lives in Jeffersonville with her husband. She has four children and two grandchildren. She attends Eastside Christian Church and is a member of the Jeffersonville chapter of the philanthropic sorority Alpha Kappa. Sellers is vice president of the board of commissioners, and president of the Clark County Plan Commission.

Priorities:

Sellers’ priorities include responsible and smart growth and fiscal responsibility, with government offices and boards collaborating on fiscal policy that reduces tax burden for residents. She also wants to prioritize road and bridge infrastructure improvements and a long-term solution for EMS service to the county.

