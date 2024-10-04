LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: State Representative, District 72
Here are the candidates running to represent Indiana House District 72, which includes most of Floyd County.
Democratic candidate Jason Applegate is challenging incumbent Republican Edward D. (Ed) Clere for Indiana House District 72. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Applegate is the co-founder of the media and marketing company Extol Media, a former New Albany City Council member, New Albany High School alumni, and UofL student athlete. He said he is passionate about serving his community. He, his wife Angie and their 8-year-old daughter have several pets.
Priorities:
Applegate said he cares deeply about people and their rights: reproductive rights and workers’ rights including working conditions and a living wage. He called the state of education “deeply concerning,” and said he wants to prioritize giving small businesses the tools they need for success.
Edward D. (Ed) Clere - Republican, incumbent
Clere, elected in 2008, is the chair of the Health and Medicaid Subcommittee of House Ways and Means, a member of the House Judiciary and Public Policy committees and former chair of the House Public Health Committee. Clere graduated from IU Southeast and has been a realtor since 2001.
Priorities:
Clere’s priorities include health and human services, specifically Medicaid, which he said is “under tremendous pressure.” He said he’ll also focus on local government finance, including assessment and tax increment financing or TIF, and the integrity and credibility of institutions, starting with the legislature.