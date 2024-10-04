© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: State Representative, District 72

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running to represent Indiana House District 72, which includes most of Floyd County.

Democratic candidate Jason Applegate is challenging incumbent Republican Edward D. (Ed) Clere for Indiana House District 72. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Jason Applegate
Courtesy of Jason Applegate
/
LPM
Jason Applegate

Jason Applegate - Democrat

Applegate is the co-founder of the media and marketing company Extol Media, a former New Albany City Council member, New Albany High School alumni, and UofL student athlete. He said he is passionate about serving his community. He, his wife Angie and their 8-year-old daughter have several pets.

Priorities:

Applegate said he cares deeply about people and their rights: reproductive rights and workers’ rights including working conditions and a living wage. He called the state of education “deeply concerning,” and said he wants to prioritize giving small businesses the tools they need for success.

Edward D. (Ed) Clere
Courtesy of Edward D. (Ed) Clere
/
LPM
Edward D. (Ed) Clere

Edward D. (Ed) Clere - Republican, incumbent

Clere, elected in 2008, is the chair of the Health and Medicaid Subcommittee of House Ways and Means, a member of the House Judiciary and Public Policy committees and former chair of the House Public Health Committee. Clere graduated from IU Southeast and has been a realtor since 2001.

Priorities:

Clere’s priorities include health and human services, specifically Medicaid, which he said is “under tremendous pressure.” He said he’ll also focus on local government finance, including assessment and tax increment financing or TIF, and the integrity and credibility of institutions, starting with the legislature.
Tags
News 2024 Southern Indiana Voter Guide2024 ElectionsIndianasouthern indiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.