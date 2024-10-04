© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: State Representative, District 66

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:39 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running to represent Indiana House District 66, which includes portions of Clark, Jefferson and Scott counties.

Republican incumbent Zach Payne is running against Democrat Jennifer David to represent Indiana House District 66. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Jennifer David
Courtesy of Jennifer David
/
LPM
Jennifer David

Jennifer David - Democrat

David is a mother, grandmother, wife and CEO of a disability service agency. She’s the secretary for the Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council and an active member of several local and regional business organizations and nonprofits. She also serves as a board member at her church.

Priorities:

David’s key priorities include access to medical and mental health services and ensuring funding for support services for individuals and families with disabilities. She said she wants to keep taxes local to safeguard and finance schools, invest in workforce development and sustainable infrastructure and actively identify and expose political corruption.

Zach Payne wearing a collared shirt outdoors
Courtesy of Zach Payne
/
LPM
Zach Payne

Zach Payne - Republican, incumbent*

*Zach Payne did not submit information for the general election voter guide. He provided this information for the primary voter guide.

Payne is in his second term. He said during his tenure, he has “championed constitutional carry, successfully advocated for a reduction in the state individual income tax, significantly expanded school choice, banned sex reassignment surgery for minors and worked to safeguard the integrity of high school girls' sports.”

Priorities:

Payne said the Fed’s “reckless monetary policy has led to severe inflation, impacting all Hoosiers.” He said he’s committed to fighting for lower taxes to alleviate the financial strain from rising prices, and will continue to fight to reduce the size and scope of government at all levels.
Tags
News Indianasouthern indiana2024 Elections2024 Southern Indiana Voter Guide
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.