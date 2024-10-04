LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: State Representative, District 66

Republican incumbent Zach Payne is running against Democrat Jennifer David to represent Indiana House District 66. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Jennifer David / LPM Jennifer David

Jennifer David - Democrat

David is a mother, grandmother, wife and CEO of a disability service agency. She’s the secretary for the Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council and an active member of several local and regional business organizations and nonprofits. She also serves as a board member at her church.

Priorities:

David’s key priorities include access to medical and mental health services and ensuring funding for support services for individuals and families with disabilities. She said she wants to keep taxes local to safeguard and finance schools, invest in workforce development and sustainable infrastructure and actively identify and expose political corruption.

Courtesy of Zach Payne / LPM Zach Payne

Zach Payne - Republican, incumbent*

*Zach Payne did not submit information for the general election voter guide. He provided this information for the primary voter guide.

Payne is in his second term. He said during his tenure, he has “championed constitutional carry, successfully advocated for a reduction in the state individual income tax, significantly expanded school choice, banned sex reassignment surgery for minors and worked to safeguard the integrity of high school girls' sports.”

Priorities:

Payne said the Fed’s “reckless monetary policy has led to severe inflation, impacting all Hoosiers.” He said he’s committed to fighting for lower taxes to alleviate the financial strain from rising prices, and will continue to fight to reduce the size and scope of government at all levels.

