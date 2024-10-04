© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: State Representative, District 70

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running to represent Indiana House District 70, which includes Harrison County and parts of Clark, Floyd and Washington counties.

Democrat Sarah Blessing is challenging Republican incumbent Karen Engelman for Indiana House District 70. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Sarah Blessing
Courtesy of Sarah Blessing
/
LPM
Sarah Blessing

Sarah Blessing - Democrat

Blessing is a former teacher of 18 years, wife and mom to three kids. She said she went into politics to make the community better. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and said she uses her skills to teach the community about how state laws impact their lives.

Priorities:

Blessing said she sees many problems to tackle at the state level: increasing energy bills, loss of public school funding, loss of medical freedom for women and politicians controlling residents’ private lives. She said she would “work together across the aisle to reverse these hurtful laws and restore freedom.”

Karen Engleman leaning against hay
Courtesy of Karen Engleman
/
LPM
Karen Engleman

Karen Engleman - Republican, incumbent

Before being elected to the legislature in 2016, Engleman served three terms as Harrison County Auditor and seven years as Crandall Clerk-Treasurer. She and her husband, Gary, have five children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She attends Oak Grove Church.

Priorities:

Engleman said her priority is to adopt a balanced budget that protects taxpayers while adequately funding K-12 schools and state services.

She said she co-authored the largest tax cut in state history in 2022 and voted for a $545 million taxpayer refund.
Tags
News 2024 Southern Indiana Voter Guide2024 ElectionsIndianasouthern indiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.