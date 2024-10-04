LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: State Representative, District 70

Democrat Sarah Blessing is challenging Republican incumbent Karen Engelman for Indiana House District 70. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Sarah Blessing / LPM Sarah Blessing

Sarah Blessing - Democrat

Blessing is a former teacher of 18 years, wife and mom to three kids. She said she went into politics to make the community better. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and said she uses her skills to teach the community about how state laws impact their lives.

Priorities:

Blessing said she sees many problems to tackle at the state level: increasing energy bills, loss of public school funding, loss of medical freedom for women and politicians controlling residents’ private lives. She said she would “work together across the aisle to reverse these hurtful laws and restore freedom.”

Courtesy of Karen Engleman / LPM Karen Engleman

Karen Engleman - Republican, incumbent

Before being elected to the legislature in 2016, Engleman served three terms as Harrison County Auditor and seven years as Crandall Clerk-Treasurer. She and her husband, Gary, have five children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She attends Oak Grove Church.

Priorities:

Engleman said her priority is to adopt a balanced budget that protects taxpayers while adequately funding K-12 schools and state services.

She said she co-authored the largest tax cut in state history in 2022 and voted for a $545 million taxpayer refund.

