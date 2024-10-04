© 2024 Louisville Public Media

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Floyd County Treasurer

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running for Floyd County Treasurer.

Republican incumbent Steve Burks is hoping to keep his seat against Democratic challenger Vickie Tencer. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Steve Burks
Courtesy of Steve Burks
/
LPM
Steve Burks

Steve Burks - Republican, incumbent

Burks is the incumbent treasurer and Floyd County Republican Party chair. He previously served on the Floyd County Council and as New Albany Township Trustee. He chairs the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, is Chaplain for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and lead pastor at New Albany First Church.

Priorities:

Burks said he wants to continue to serve Floyd County residents with integrity and transparency and to make sure tax dollars are spent conservatively. He said he will treat taxpayers with dignity and respect and implement technology and personnel changes to run the office with efficiency and accountability.

Vickie Tencer
Courtesy of Vickie Tencer
/
LPM
Vickie Tencer

Vickie Tencer - Democrat

Tencer has over 40 years of experience in the accounting field including fund accounting, government accounting, auditing and research administration. She has been the small business owner of a tax practice for over 30 years and a business manager and research manager at the University of Louisville for 16 years.

Priorities:

Tencer’s priorities include providing excellent customer service to the taxpayers of Floyd County from the treasurer’s office and assisting taxpayers in understanding their property tax bills. She also wants to make sure that audits of the treasurer’s office have no issues.
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
