LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Greater Clark County Schools, District 5 (nonpartisan)

Two candidates are running for the Greater Clark County Schools board District 5 seat, including incumbent Kevin Paul. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Chelsea Crump / LPM Chelsea Crump

Chelsea Crump

Crump said as a parent, she has a vested interest in the success of local schools and is passionate about the power of public education. She has 18 years experience working for government and nonprofit organizations and said she currently works with community officials in project development and funding compliance.

Priorities:

Crump’s priorities include ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment; parental rights in education; access to mental health resources; fiscal responsibility and transparency from administration;

empowerment for educators and staff; promotion of inclusivity and diversity; and pride and recognition in programming and extracurriculars.

Kevin Paul, incumbent

This candidate did not participate in the 2024 general election voter guide.

