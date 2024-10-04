© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Greater Clark County Schools, District 5 (nonpartisan)

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running for the Greater Clark County Schools board District 5 seat.

Two candidates are running for the Greater Clark County Schools board District 5 seat, including incumbent Kevin Paul. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Chelsea Crump
Courtesy of Chelsea Crump
/
LPM
Chelsea Crump

Chelsea Crump

Crump said as a parent, she has a vested interest in the success of local schools and is passionate about the power of public education. She has 18 years experience working for government and nonprofit organizations and said she currently works with community officials in project development and funding compliance.

Priorities:

Crump’s priorities include ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment; parental rights in education; access to mental health resources; fiscal responsibility and transparency from administration;

empowerment for educators and staff; promotion of inclusivity and diversity; and pride and recognition in programming and extracurriculars.

Kevin Paul, incumbent

This candidate did not participate in the 2024 general election voter guide.
Tags
News 2024 Southern Indiana Voter Guide2024 Electionssouthern indianaIndiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.