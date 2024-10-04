© 2024 Louisville Public Media

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Floyd County Coroner

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running for Floyd County Coroner.

Democrat Amy Culwell and Republican Matthew Tomlin are running for Floyd County Coroner. Tomlin unseated current coroner Greg Roution in the May primary. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Amy Culwell
Courtesy of Amy Culwell
/
LPM
Amy Culwell

Amy Culwell - Democrat

Cullwell is currently the deputy coroner in Floyd County. She brings 35 years of medical experience, practicing anesthesia for the University of Louisville Physicians medical group for the past 17.

Priorities:

Cullwell said she wants to maintain the credibility of the coroner’s office by ensuring the coroner and deputies have a strong medical background and training in death investigations. She said she will also expand the role of coroner in public education to promote health and disease prevention.

Matthew Tomlin
Courtesy of Matthew Tomlin
/
LPM
Matthew Tomlin

Matthew Tomlin - Republican

Tomlin said that as an experienced forensic autopsy technician and licensed medicolegal death investigator with a master’s in physiology, he offers expertise in the field of death investigations. He said his comprehensive knowledge of human anatomy and background in the death care industry make him uniquely positioned.

Priorities:

Tomlin said his core priorities include ensuring precise and timely death investigations and promoting transparent and responsible communication between the community and the coroner’s office. He also wants to deliver compassionate support to grieving families, and cultivate strong collaborations with law enforcement, health care professionals and other relevant parties.
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
