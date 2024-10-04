LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Greater Clark County Schools, District 2 (nonpartisan)

Three candidates are running for the Greater Clark County Schools board District 2 seat. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Courtesy of Tony Hall / LPM Tony Hall

Tony Hall

Hall graduated from Charlestown High School in 1975 and earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Indiana University. He has 33 years experience as a teacher at Greater Clark County Schools, and 21 years as an athletic director. He is married with four children.

Priorities:

Hall said his priorities are to attend every school board meeting and attend school events to show support to students, staff and administration. He said he wants to assure that tax dollars are used wisely and aims to reply to every email in a timely manner.

James (Andre) Heal

This candidate did not participate in the 2024 general election voter guide.

Courtesy of Katie Hutchinson / LPM Katie Hutchinson

Katie (Hutch) Hutchinson, incumbent

Hutchinson is currently completing her second term as a member of the Greater Clark County Schools board. As a former educator and current business owner, she said she understands the needs of the students, teachers and administrators as well as what it takes to support the success of the corporation.

Priorities:

Hutchinson said that in the seven years she’s been on the board, the district has tripled reserves in the rainy day fund. She said more importantly, she has worked to make sure teachers feel supported and encouraged and parents to feel heard. She said she will continue to work toward a positive work environment and fiscal responsibility.

