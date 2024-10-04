© 2024 Louisville Public Media

LPM Southern Indiana Voter Guide: Indiana 9th Congressional District representative

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM
Election Day is Nov. 5.

Here are the candidates running to represent Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

Three candidates are running to represent Indiana’s 9th Congressional District, which includes 18 counties in the southeastern part of the state.

Republican incumbent Erin Houchin is defending her seat against Libertarian Russell Brooksbank and Democrat Timothy Peck. LPM News asked each candidate to submit information about their background and priorities. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Russell (Russ) Brooksbank
Courtesy of Russ Brooksbank
/
LPM
Russell Brooksbank

Russell (Russ) Brooksbank - Libertarian

Brooksbank is a truck driver from Clarksville. He is a Teamster and has been chief union steward for over 12 years. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve. He is the founder and chair of the Pro Life Libertarian Caucus.

Priorities:

Brooksbank said his top priority is to shrink the size and scope of the federal government. He wants to see citizen legislators instead of career politicians and pledges to limit himself to three terms if elected.

Erin Houchin
Courtesy of Erin Houchin
/
LPM
Erin Houchin

Erin Houchin - Republican, incumbent

Houchin, the incumbent, is a lifelong Southern Indiana resident. She is a former small business owner and state senator and said she advocates for conservative values in Washington. Houchin lives in Salem with her husband and three children.

Priorities:

Houchin said she is committed to reigning in inflation, securing the border and promoting conservative values. If elected to a new term, she said she will advocate for policies that lower costs for families, stop the flow of illegal immigration and protect Southern Indiana's family values at the federal level.

Timothy (Tim) Peck
Courtesy of Tim Peck
/
LPM
Timothy (Tim) Peck

Timothy (Tim) Peck - Democrat

Peck is an emergency physician, business owner, farm owner, husband, and father. He said he believes one of the country’s big problems is that residents can’t seem to disagree and still make progress. He said he would “represent the community and show this do-nothing Congress what it means to be useful.”

Priorities:

Peck said he is running to represent all Hoosiers in Indiana’s 9th Congressional district, regardless of party. He said his experience as an emergency doctor has informed his belief that the government “does not belong in the exam room when counseling women on their reproductive choices.”
Tags
News 2024 Elections2024 Southern Indiana Voter GuideIndianasouthern indiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
