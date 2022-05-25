LPM Podcasts

LPM Podcast Incubator

The LPM podcast incubator is designed to make the medium accessible to people in our community who have great ideas but aren't sure how to make them happen: People who can't afford studio time or attend all-day training sessions. People who don’t usually see themselves represented in public media. We’re particularly interested in shows made by and for people of color, LGBTQ folks, immigrants and people of marginalized genders.

The latest show from our podcast incubator launched in September, 2022. "Sprinkle Sparkle" celebrates Black women and people of marginalized genders prioritizing pleasure as an act of defiance. Host Nubia Bennet focuses each episode around a central question: How did you center your own pleasure today? Listen and learn more at sprinklesparkle.org.

Our first "incubaby" launched in September, 2021. "Where Y'all Really From" tells the stories of Asian Americans in Kentucky. Learn more about it and hear the first season at whereyallreallyfrom.org.

The podcast incubator is made possible with support from The Community Foundation of Louisville, and The Eyecare Institute’s Butchertown Clinical Trials.

The podcast incubator is also made possible by you, when you make a donation!

LPM Podcast Distribution

LPM podcast distribution partnerships are designed for people who are already producing their show and want LPM to handle the logistics of getting them out into the world. Under this model, you submit finished episodes, and we publish them on the podcast apps, on our website and on NPR.org.

If you make a podcast (or are planning to launch one) and you want to know more about partnering with LPM for distribution, contact Laura Ellis at lellis@lpm.org.