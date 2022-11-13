Track Changes

TRAILER

EPISODE ONE

“You cannot outride me” | Sam Alexander

Here in episode one we’ll get to know Sam Alexander, a retired jockey and exercise rider who will be our tour guide throughout the series. Sam wanted to ride horses from as far back as he can remember. “I learned how to ride a horse on a tree stump,’ he says. “A real saddle mounted on a tree stump with stirrups and a bridle.” Sam was one of a very few Black exercise riders in his day who went on to get a jockey license. And what would sound like bragging from anyone else somehow sounds matter-of-fact from Sam. “I went from exercise boy to jockey to prove a point: You cannot outride me.”

EPISODE TWO

“This is my home” | Wanda Mitchell Smith

Imagine you grew up in a close-knit neighborhood. A miniature factory town where pretty much everyone worked at the nearby railyard and/or the racetrack. You bought a house, raised your kids there, and now you babysit your grandkids there. Do a lot of work for your church, and you’re helping them raise money to expand. Then the city says it’s buying your house. It’s buying the whole neighborhood. You hardly ever even go outside your community, but now you have to leave it for good. This is the story of Highland Park, a south Louisville neighborhood that once was, told by Sam Alexander and Wanda Mitchell Smith, who both grew up there.

EPISODE THREE

“At that moment, it’s a horse race” | Freddie Winston

Lots of people say they practically grew up at Churchill Downs. But Freddie Winston has pictures of himself in a baby crib on the backside of the track. Freddie’s mom ran Blanche’s, the “Black kitchen” for track workers, and his dad was a horse groom and trainer nicknamed Scotland Yard, for his honesty. In this episode we visit the backside with our tour guide, Sam Alexander, and follow Freddie Winston’s journey through horse grooming, training, and owning — and winning.

EPISODE FOUR

“Once it gets in your blood, it’s in there” | Sylvia Arnett

The end of our series (for now…?) takes us to the places racetrack workers go at the end of their workday: juke joints. Emma Pearl’s, “the chippy joint,” and their descendent, Syl’s Lounge. We meet Sylvia Arnett, who grew up just north of Churchill Downs in a neighborhood called “The Hill.” We FINALLY stump Sam Alexander on something (“I've been coming on this spot I'm on right now since I was 13 years old,” Sam says, standing in a spot where there is noticeably no hill. “And now I'm 70 and never really knew why they call it The Hill.”) And we learn about the legendary Jake Bachelor and his horse, Naughty Jake, AKA “the horse that almost ran.”

