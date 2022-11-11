Five Things
How do the objects we love define us? What can we learn from the things we treasure? And how can we discover a life story through those objects? Five Things, from 89.3 WFPL and Louisville Public Media, explores those questions and more.
Musician Clarence Bucaro has a two-person book club... with his momClarence Bucaro is a singer-songwriter and a one-time stay-at-home dad. He's been making albums since 2000, with some twists and turns along the way. He's also in a two-person book club with his mom. #goals +
A Life Update from (Pastor) Joe PhelpsThis week’s episode is an update from one of our previous guests, Joe Phelps. He was originally on the show in May of 2017, when he spoke about the unexpected loss of his son, his work as pastor of Highland Baptist Church, and that one time he got to hang out with Bruce Springsteen. It’s still one of my very favorite episodes we’ve ever done. Last fall, I reached out to him for a follow-up conversation, because I had heard he had retired from Highland Baptist, and I was curious about what he was doing.
NYC Doorman Mario Landa Loves Tattoos and TatooineI met Mario Landa probably 15 years ago, when he was the doorman in my apartment building in New York City. For five years, I saw him almost every single day. If you’re not familiar with what a doorman does, we’ll talk more about that in this interview. Spoiler: it’s a lot more than opening a door. We’ve kept in touch since I moved away from the city, and last summer I sat down with him in his apartment to do this interview. He cracked open a couple of beers, and his two little dogs scurried around at our feet.
A Life Update from Musician Ben SolleeMusician Ben Sollee, who was first on the show in September 2017, gives us an update on his new daughter, his new day job, and his new side gigs. It's a lot.
Writer Minda Honey on relationship advice and the very best rice cookerWriter Minda Honey has an advice column for Louisville's LEO Weekly, and she's working on a memoir about her dating life. She also really, really loves her rice cooker.
Civil rights attorney Dan Canon is still a musician at heartAs an attorney, taking a case to the Supreme Court is about the highest goal one can aspire to -- and then actually winning that case, and helping change the lives of millions of Americans... it's a huge achievement. So what's a fellow to do next? If you're Indiana lawyer Dan Canon, and you just helped make marriage equality legal in all 50 states, it looks like this: make a run for Congress, while still maintaining a law practice, cooking for a growing family, and maybe picking up a guitar once in a while.
Poet Maggie Smith, author of "Good Bones," finds freedom after viral successIt’s not often that a poem goes viral. But it happened in 2016, with “Good Bones” by Maggie Smith. I won’t read it for you now, but it’s short and you can find it online with a quick search. It speaks to anyone who’s concerned about the current state of our world -- which is probably most of us. It’s honest, and hopeful, and feels like a friend taking your arm, maybe a little bit too firmly, and saying, “We can get through this.” So I was delighted when I was asked to interview Maggie at the Writers’ Block Festival, an annual gathering put on by Louisville Literary Arts. She and I were onstage at Spalding University’s College Street Building on a Saturday morning, in front of an appreciative audience of writers, poets, agents, and publishers.
Checking in with Emily McCayChecking in with Emily McCay, who was a guest on this podcast in July of 2017. She was known around Louisville as "The Diaper Fairy," because of her cloth diaper business of the same name, which had also grown into a store and a community center for new parents. When we spoke last summer, she was in remission from acute myeloid leukemia.
Gilda Wabbit, the opera-singing drag queen from KentuckyToday’s guest has two personalities, in a way -- in daily life, he’s Samuel Penn, 26 years old, grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky, then moved to New York City. He’s also a drag queen, named Gilda Wabbit, with huge hair, long fingernails, a big voice and a pretty filthy mouth. www.gildawabbit.com
Mindy Thomas wants to WOW you with her tiny handsOur guest is Mindy Thomas, host of "Wow in the World," a podcast for kids about science from NPR, and "Absolutely Mindy" from Sirius XM. Her actual hands aren't particularly tiny but she has some fake ones that have come in... handy. (Sorry not sorry.)