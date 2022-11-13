Kentucky Politics Distilled
Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol. With Kentucky’s elected leaders all in one place for a limited time, the developments can break in a rapid-fire fashion. Kentucky Politics Distilled helps ensure you don’t miss all the highs and lows coming out of Frankfort. We’ll discuss the important issues facing Kentucky and add context to the headlines that flew by over the week. New episodes post on Fridays.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democrats appeal redistricting rulingThis week in Kentucky Politics…Democrats are hoping the state Supreme Court will strike down Republican-drawn redistricting maps. And next year’s political races continue to take shape as candidates file to run for governor, attorney general, and more. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Abortion bans head to the Supreme CourtThis week in Kentucky politics… The Supreme Court heard a challenge to Kentucky’s abortion ban. Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order legalizing medical cannabis. And Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge to his leadership position. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion amendment fails, Rand Paul sails to reelectionThis week in Kentucky politics… A win for abortion rights advocates as Kentucky voters defeat Amendment 2, the closely watched anti-abortion amendment on the ballot. U.S Senator Rand Paul scores a third term, defeating his Democratic opponent Charles Booker.. And Republicans rack up state house and senate seats, increasing their supermajorities in both branches. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton take one last pre-election look during this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
It's Almost Election Day (Finally)We’re in the home stretch ahead of this year’s General Election. Candidates are making their pitches across the state and voters are starting to cast their ballots. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton take one last pre-election look during this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers spar over abortion "misinformation"This week in Kentucky politics… Lawmakers from the pro-life caucus hold a presser to dispel ‘misinformation’ around the abortion amendment… Governor Beshear announces an ambitious education plan… And a look at early voting options ahead of Election day.. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul and Charles Booker hit final campaign trailThis week in Kentucky politics… US Senate candidates Rand Paul and Charles Booker hit the road in the final leg of their campaigns. And there was a last-minute disqualification for a state legislative seat. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan (CAR-thih-CAY-un) and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion rights group outraises opponents, big PAC money in KY judicial racesThis week in Kentucky politics…Abortion rights supporters continue to outraise opponents in the fight over Kentucky’s anti-abortion consitutional amendment. A conservative super PAC is pouring money into Kentucky judicial races. And the state Supreme Court heard arguments over a school choice law. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul releases ad on Charles Booker, Gov. Beshear leads in fundraising fightThis week in Kentucky politics…Senator Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing violent behavior… Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to outraise his Republican opponents…. And a Republican state Supreme Court candidate sued a state ethics commission. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul declines to debate Charles Booker, Amendment 1 on the ballotThis week in Kentucky politics...Republican Senator Rand Paul declined to debate Democratic challenger Charles Booker. Voters will have to make a choice on an amendment to give the legislature more power. And the state recouped a 15 million dollar investment from a failed aluminum plant. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Officials try to recruit younger poll workersThis week in Kentucky politics…election officials are trying to get younger people to sign up to be poll workers. A Republican candidate for governor announced their running mate. And Attorney General Daniel Cameron is defending the former president in his legal battle with the Justice Department. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.